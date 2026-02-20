Eagle Materials (EXP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:
- 2/16/2026 – Eagle Materials had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/31/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $251.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Eagle Materials had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $233.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/1/2026 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.
Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.
