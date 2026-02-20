Eagle Materials (EXP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

2/16/2026 – Eagle Materials had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

2/3/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/31/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $251.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Eagle Materials had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $233.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Eagle Materials had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Get Eagle Materials Inc alerts:

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.