Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/14/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,900. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

