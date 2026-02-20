Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/28/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/17/2026 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/16/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/14/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $125.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.34 per share, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,900. This represents a 16.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.
