Timken (TKR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Timken (NYSE: TKR) recently:

2/10/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $86.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Timken was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/5/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $90.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Timken had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Get Timken Company (The) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.