Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 million-$79.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.6 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. 316,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,303. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Radware had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Radware announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Radware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission?critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on?premises and cloud?based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real?time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial?of?service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

