abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $80.3050. 2,822,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,631,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,728 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

