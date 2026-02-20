abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $80.3050. 2,822,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,631,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MSN includes SIVR among recommended silver ETFs, raising visibility and likely driving inflows into the fund. 5 silver ETFs to buy now
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gains in gold and silver on safe?haven demand as geopolitical tensions pick up, a direct bullish driver for SIVR’s underlying metal exposure. Price gains for gold, silver on some safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: FXEmpire technical/price forecasts show silver breaking $80 and eyeing an $85 breakout amid Fed uncertainty—bullish for the ETF’s NAV and investor interest. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Holds as Silver Eyes $85 Breakout?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis tying US–Iran tensions and gold/silver ratio dynamics to upside pressure supports continued investor rotation into silver ETFs like SIVR. Gold and Silver Analysis: US-Iran Tensions and Gold-to-Silver Ratio Signal Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes modest/steady gains as traders monitor geopolitical headlines — supportive but not decisively directional for longer?term flows. Gold, silver see modest gains as marketplace monitors U.S.-Iran developments
- Neutral Sentiment: Other FXEmpire and Kitco pieces highlight macro data (GDP, PCE, Fed minutes) and technical levels that could either extend or stall metal rallies — watch economic prints for next moves. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $5000 Level
- Negative Sentiment: BMO warns that silver’s market balance warrants caution despite higher gold forecasts—this caution could limit sustainable inflows and increase downside risk for SIVR if fundamentals weaken. Gold to rise near $6,500/oz in 2026 as bull case strengthens, silver’s market balance suggests caution for investors – BMO’s Amos
- Negative Sentiment: AuAg Funds projects large upside for silver but warns of ~30% price swings — increased volatility raises risk for short?term SIVR holders and could spur rapid outflows on pullbacks. Gold headed to $6,000 this year, silver to $133, but expect 30% price swings – AuAg Funds
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 7.8%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
