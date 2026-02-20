NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.33 and last traded at $189.82. 176,974,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 169,595,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

