Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $594,166.45 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $594,166.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 165,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,183.92. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. 3,370,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.78. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,214,000 after buying an additional 53,798,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,228,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

