Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 3,056 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $211,964.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,030.40. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 65 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,508.40.

On Thursday, January 8th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 59 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $4,510.55.

On Thursday, January 8th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 881 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $67,352.45.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 52 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $4,028.96.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,026 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $79,494.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 54 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $4,155.30.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 1,279 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $98,419.05.

On Monday, November 24th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 35,572 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $2,852,162.96.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

PTCT traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,685. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.The company's revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Key PTC Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Company reported full?year 2025 product and royalty revenue that exceeded guidance, strong early commercial uptake of Sephience™ (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M), and $1.95B cash on hand — supports runway for commercialization and R&D. Read More.

Company reported full?year 2025 product and royalty revenue that exceeded guidance, strong early commercial uptake of Sephience™ (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M), and $1.95B cash on hand — supports runway for commercialization and R&D. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing potential support for the stock. Read More.

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing potential support for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors parsing management commentary for drivers of the revenue miss (useful to judge one?time items vs. sustained weakness). Read More.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors parsing management commentary for drivers of the revenue miss (useful to judge one?time items vs. sustained weakness). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed badly: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — revenue fell ~22.7% YoY. That miss is the primary near?term driver of investor concern. Read More.

Q4 results missed badly: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — revenue fell ~22.7% YoY. That miss is the primary near?term driver of investor concern. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 revenue guidance of $700M–$800M versus street consensus near $974M — a sizable downward gap that reduces near?term upside and likely drove negative sentiment. Read More.

Management set FY?2026 revenue guidance of $700M–$800M versus street consensus near $974M — a sizable downward gap that reduces near?term upside and likely drove negative sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA has prompted new questions about that program’s prospects and potential revenue contribution. Read More.

Regulatory uncertainty after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA has prompted new questions about that program’s prospects and potential revenue contribution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold ~5,894 shares across Feb. 17–18 (recent Form 4 filings), a modest but visible reduction that some investors view negatively. Read More.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Recommended Stories

