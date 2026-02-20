Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Astha Malik Sells 14,049 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $237,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 205,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,542.77. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 3,387,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,416. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Braze by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Braze from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

