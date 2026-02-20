Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,410.40. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.9%

ACEL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 327,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 222,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

