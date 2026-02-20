Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $9,877,400.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.90. 33,598,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,503,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: UBS/other sell?side bullishness: analysts highlight that Alphabet’s generative?AI CapEx could meaningfully lift Cloud revenue and have nudged price targets higher, supporting the AI growth narrative. Read More.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

