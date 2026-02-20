Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590 shares.The stock last traded at $38.07 and had previously closed at $36.50.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

