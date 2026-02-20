Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7302. 32,417,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 83,980,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7596.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Datavault AI Stock Down 3.9%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,184,722 shares of company stock worth $32,385,858. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 51,505.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

