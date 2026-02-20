Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $447,172.09 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $447,172.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,491,098 shares in the company, valued at $76,034,289.14. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Braze to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Braze by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 34.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Braze by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

