Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 2,578,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,057. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Featured Stories

