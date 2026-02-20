SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 17,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 114,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SS Innovations International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SS Innovations International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International Stock Up 9.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $938.76 million and a PE ratio of -96.60.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS Innovations International by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SS Innovations International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

About SS Innovations International

(Get Free Report)

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS Innovations International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS Innovations International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.