5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 117863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ventum Financial upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

