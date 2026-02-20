Head to Head Survey: Haoxin (NASDAQ:HXHX) vs. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Haoxin (NASDAQ:HXHX – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Haoxin and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haoxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Haoxin and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haoxin N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haoxin $34.09 million 0.22 $3.17 million N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.96 $51.55 million $1.28 3.18

This table compares Haoxin and Dynagas LNG Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxin.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Haoxin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haoxin

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016. We currently conduct all of our operations through our subsidiaries, Ningbo Haoxin, Zhejiang Haoxin, Longanda and Haiyue, and have experienced a steady growth in our business in recent years. The goods we take charge of transporting focus on factory logistics, which include electronic devices, chemicals, fruit, food and commercial goods. After continuous development, we have been recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a 3A-Grade transportation service provider. As of the date of this prospectus, we operate a truckload fleet with 88 tractors, 94 trailers and 46 vans, none of which are under finance lease. We do not use vehicles under rental arrangement to conduct our services and we prefer to acquire new vehicles via finance lease rather than one-off cash payment. Given the large scale of our fleet, we offer both network density and broad geographic coverage to meet our customers’ diverse transportation needs within the PRC. Our business has created a successful business model that has allowed us to expand our customer base and market coverage whilst maintaining good relationships with our existing customers. We mainly provide transportation services with our large and medium-sized temperature-controlled logistics transportation vehicles, and charge our customers based on mileage. In addition to temperature-controlled truckload services, we also provide urban delivery services with our medium-sized vans to customers who have short-distance, intra-city delivery needs. The sales revenue generated from temperature-controlled truckload service accounts for about 89.1% and the urban delivery service accounts for approximate 10.9% out of our total sales revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The sales revenue generated from temperature-controlled truckload service accounts for about 88.2% and the urban delivery service accounts for approximate 11.8% out of our total sales revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023. We optimize the loading of the vehicles on the forward and return journeys to reduce costs. We adopt high standards for our own services and provide customers with high-quality, safe and standardized services. We also use a digitized management system in which temperature control can be accessed throughout the whole transportation process through advanced vehicle GPS positioning and real-time temperature monitoring system. We also pay special attention to safe operation and conduct regular safety training and emergency drills to enhance our drivers’ safety awareness. Additionally, we have installed safety systems and warning systems on each vehicle to reduce likelihood of accident. We plan on consolidating the products that we transport and build cold temperature warehouses to reduce costs. We also plan to obtain relevant qualifications for pharmaceuticals and incorporate medicine transportation into our daily business. We will aim to strengthen informatization construction to integrate the existing vehicle dispatching system and temperature control to build a system to improve efficiency. Our mission is to become the most reliable and sustainable transportation company that specialize in temperature-controlled truckload services in China by offering punctual, cost-effective, capable and intelligent transportation services, while maintaining a sizeable fleet of transportation vehicles of our own as well as reliable subcontracting arrangements. Given that the transportation industry in many regions of China is still underrepresented, we aim to capture additional market share by leveraging our strengths we have developed during the past 21 years and continue to grow our business by implementing a number of strategies. Our principal executive office is located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

