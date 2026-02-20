Insider Selling: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) CTO Sells 271,032 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $184,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,528,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,698.24. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

