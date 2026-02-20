Insider Selling: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,136,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,826,165.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
St. Joe Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE:JOE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.52. 156,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.34. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.
- Positive Sentiment: St. Joe broke ground on a third Watersound Real Estate sales center at Watersound West Bay Center — expansion of its boutique brokerage increases on?the?ground sales capacity for new communities and supports near?term lot/home sales and marketing momentum. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and community headlines (high?school sports, school board items, community facility openings) are being reported for St. Joseph areas but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold a series of blocks of JOE shares Feb. 18–20 totaling ~16,000 shares at ~ $71 per share (aggregate proceeds ? $1.14M). The disposals reduce his stake by roughly 0.10% overall — a small percentage that signals liquidity taking rather than a change in control, but investors sometimes interpret insider selling as a modest near?term negative signal. SEC Filing
JOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, St. Joe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.
Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.
