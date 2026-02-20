Insider Selling: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,136,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,826,165.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.52. 156,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,101. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.34. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Positive Sentiment: St. Joe broke ground on a third Watersound Real Estate sales center at Watersound West Bay Center — expansion of its boutique brokerage increases on?the?ground sales capacity for new communities and supports near?term lot/home sales and marketing momentum. Article Title

Local and community headlines (high?school sports, school board items, community facility openings) are being reported for St. Joseph areas but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold a series of blocks of JOE shares Feb. 18–20 totaling ~16,000 shares at ~ $71 per share (aggregate proceeds ? $1.14M). The disposals reduce his stake by roughly 0.10% overall — a small percentage that signals liquidity taking rather than a change in control, but investors sometimes interpret insider selling as a modest near?term negative signal. SEC Filing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nitor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,866,000 after purchasing an additional 179,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 54.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth $6,347,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 668.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121,733 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, St. Joe has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

