Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells 10,084 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 10,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $595,460.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,852.30. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 11th, James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20.
Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,147. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38.
- Positive Sentiment: Tempus launched a pan?cancer HRD?RNA algorithm intended to improve tumor detection and HRD calling — the product release is being cited as a direct catalyst for recent upside in the stock. Tempus Shares Jump On AI Cancer Tool
- Positive Sentiment: Company is rolling out new AI tools across oncology, cardiology and mental health, signaling commercialization breadth beyond sequencing and bolstering the growth narrative that investors are rewarding. AI-Driven Innovation Accelerates Tempus AI’s Expansion Across MedTech
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an “outperform” and a $100 price target, providing a high?profile bullish endorsement that likely supported recent buying interest. Mizuho initiation coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage by Robert W. Baird started, increasing institutional visibility; new coverage can boost liquidity but doesn’t guarantee directional moves absent model updates. Tempus AI Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces and a Benzinga options deep?dive show elevated retail/derivative interest — signals of higher short?term volatility and active positioning rather than fundamental change. Tempus AI Options Trading: A Deep Dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces (Zacks, Forbes) debate valuation and Q4 metrics — spotlighting that Tempus trades at a premium to traditional metrics and remains unprofitable on GAAP, which frames both upside expectation and valuation risk. Is TEM Stock A Buy At $60?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite product and coverage catalysts, fundamentals (negative GAAP profitability, elevated debt/equity) and technicals (current price below both 50? and 200?day moving averages) increase downside risk if sentiment fades or earnings miss expectations. Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tempus
A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.
Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.
The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.
