Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells 10,084 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 10,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $595,460.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,852.30. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 11th, James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,147. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $399,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,837 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 965,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,020,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

