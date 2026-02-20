George Pavlov Acquires 4,422 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director George Pavlov purchased 4,422 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,694.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,955.60. The trade was a 41.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Pavlov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplight Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, George Pavlov acquired 9,920 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $177,171.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, George Pavlov bought 10,658 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $186,301.84.

Maplight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Maplight Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,026,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPLT

About Maplight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.