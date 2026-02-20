CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $111,048.96 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $111,048.96. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

