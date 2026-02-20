Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells $480,844.15 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $480,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,345.35. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 20th, Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $965,550.00.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 7,883,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,147. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

