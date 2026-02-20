New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 and last traded at GBX 129.94, with a volume of 223578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.88. The firm has a market cap of £92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.30.

About New Star Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.