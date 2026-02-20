Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 311104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration. The group has its operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America and the Asia Pacific.

