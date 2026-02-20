Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) versus Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Critical Analysis

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Chanson International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Natural Health Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chanson International has a beta of -2.55, meaning that its stock price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $19.37 million 4.31 $760,000.00 N/A N/A Natural Health Trends $39.78 million 0.96 -$880,000.00 ($0.08) -41.50

Chanson International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Health Trends.

Chanson International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Health Trends.

Profitability

This table compares Chanson International and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A Natural Health Trends -2.22% -3.08% -1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chanson International and Natural Health Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Natural Health Trends 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Chanson International beats Natural Health Trends on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements, as well as topical gels. In addition, the company offers home appliances; and daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

