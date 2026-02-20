Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,353,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 185,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

