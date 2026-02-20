Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.1590, with a volume of 1052491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.0%.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
