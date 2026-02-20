Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.1590, with a volume of 1052491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 553.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

