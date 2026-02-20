Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.23 and last traded at $346.5460, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.32.

Moog Stock Up 6.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company’s primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

