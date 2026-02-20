Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $8.0150. 2,933,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,927,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 123.06% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

