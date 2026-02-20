Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd ADR (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.