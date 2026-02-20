SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.0 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.38.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,141. SiTime has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $446.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.40. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.61 and a beta of 2.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total transaction of $1,511,055.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,379.82. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,278 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,580 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

