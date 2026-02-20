Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of WMT opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,696 shares of company stock valued at $25,176,467. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

