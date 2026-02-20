Zacks Research Downgrades TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.96.

TRIP stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 39.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

