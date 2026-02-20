Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 479 shares.The stock last traded at $0.90 and had previously closed at $0.9275.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany?based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in?store retail, it provides e?commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

