Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.08 and last traded at $200.0830. 93,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 142,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.21.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -388.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

