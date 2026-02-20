West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.19. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $20.5460, with a volume of 1,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, West Japan Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 1.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.23.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

