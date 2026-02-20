Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.7550. Approximately 204,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,168,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $47.50.

Insperity Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Insperity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 542,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 182,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after acquiring an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Stories

