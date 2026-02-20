easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

easyjet Trading Down 1.2%

About easyjet

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

