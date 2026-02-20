easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on EJTTF
easyjet Trading Down 1.2%
About easyjet
easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.
Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than easyjet
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.