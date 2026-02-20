Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.15, but opened at $107.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $102.89, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on BAMXF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.
Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.
