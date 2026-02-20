HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.2740. 283,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 896,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

See Also

