Comparing XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World and XPEL are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camping World and XPEL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $6.10 billion 0.21 -$38.64 million ($0.93) -13.21 XPEL $420.40 million 3.37 $45.49 million $1.69 30.30

Risk & Volatility

XPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Camping World has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPEL has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of XPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of XPEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and XPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.85% 3.80% 0.37% XPEL 10.12% 19.20% 14.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Camping World and XPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 1 2 8 0 2.64 XPEL 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camping World currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than XPEL.

Summary

XPEL beats Camping World on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. The company sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, automobile original equipment manufacturers, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

