Contrasting West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for West Bancorporation and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 1 1 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 3 2 1 2.67

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $23.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Bancorporation and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 16.08% 14.59% 0.89% Provident Financial Services 21.06% 10.69% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Provident Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $202.45 million 2.13 $32.56 million $1.91 13.33 Provident Financial Services $1.38 billion 2.18 $291.16 million $2.23 10.35

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. West Bancorporation pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, retail and industrial properties, and office buildings; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, and tax compliance and planning. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.