First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 109,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 72,359 call options.
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and return to profitability: First Majestic reported Q4 EPS of $0.30, beating the Street consensus of $0.27 and marking a swing to profitability year-over-year (Q4 2024: $0.03). That EPS beat is the primary driver cited by market coverage for the stock rally. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 9.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0083/share (ex?dividend Feb 27), a ~59.6% increase from the prior quarterly payout — a signal of stronger cash flow and management willingness to return capital, which supports investor sentiment. First Majestic Reports Q4 2025 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and momentum: Multiple outlets highlighted the company’s return to profitability and the dividend boost, noting strong investor response and a sharp intraday share rise — reinforcing momentum buying. First Majestic Silver (AG) Climbs 9.6% on Return to Profitability
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filings and presentation: First Majestic filed audited Q4 and FY2025 results and published slides/earnings materials and the conference-call transcript — useful for investors wanting detail on production, cash flow and guidance but not new market-moving facts by themselves. First Majestic Silver Corp. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus: Reported revenue for the quarter was $463.9M versus consensus ~$561.3M, a notable shortfall that could temper upside if investors focus on top-line weakness or one-time items affecting revenue recognition. View Press Release / Financials
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AG traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,779,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,343,518. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.69 and a beta of 0.85.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.
First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.
