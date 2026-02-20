Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KTOS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

KTOS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 812.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,617.68. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $484,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,637,603.21. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,407 shares of company stock worth $75,653,893. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,048,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

