U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.