NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 10,835 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,232,000 after buying an additional 388,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,319,000 after acquiring an additional 387,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

