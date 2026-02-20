NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,502 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CFG opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

