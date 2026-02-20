NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,174,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,540,984,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,204,000 after acquiring an additional 566,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $462,218,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,409,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,864.29. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.20.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

